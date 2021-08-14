Ohio alumni ‘Bobcat Bash’ at Northwestern game
The Ohio University Alumni Association is excited to be hosting a Bobcat Bash 2.5 hours prior to kickoff of the OHIO @ Northwestern football game.
The Bash will be held near the clubhouse of Canal Shores Golf Course, a nine-minute walk from Ryan Field.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Time TBA
Canal Shores Golf Course
1030 Central St. Evanston, IL 60201
REGISTER TODAY
Registration includes a delicious catered meal (because game time has not been announced yet, it might be brunch or lunch) and two drink tickets and a cash bar.
Guests will be able to reserve game day parking just a nine-minute walk from Ryan Field. After you are registered for the Bash you will receive a link for parking at Canal Shores Golf Course (closer to the game date).
The cost is $30 for attendees ages 13 and older, $15 for children ages 5-12, and free for children ages 4 and younger.
Tickets to the game are not sold through the OUAA. Click here to purchase tickets to the OHIO @ Northwestern game from OHIO Athletics.
For questions related to this event, please contact Barb Fiocchi at fiocchib@ohio.edu.
