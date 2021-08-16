Jeri Fields: Statement contains helpful Social Security information

Your Social Security Statement tells you how much you or your family can expect to receive in disability, survivors and retirement benefits. It also provides a record of your earnings history and other valuable information. And now it’s even better!

We’ve added new fact sheets to accompany the online Statement. The fact sheets are designed to provide clear and useful information, based on your age group and earnings. They can help you better understand Social Security programs and benefits.

The new Statement fact sheets cover the following topics:

• Retirement readiness for workers in four age groups.

• Workers with non-covered earnings who may be subject to the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset.

• Social Security basics for new workers.

• How people become eligible for benefits (for people who have not earned enough work credits).

• How additional work can increase your future benefits.

• Medicare readiness for workers age 62 and up.

The best way to get access to your Statement and the new fact sheets is by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have a personal my Social Security account, be sure to create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

To learn more, visit our Social Security Statement webpage at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/statement.html. Please share these resources with your friends and family.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.