Lutherna Pointer

Lutherna Humphreys Pointer, 70, of Bandera Texas, formerly of Ironton, passed away Aug. 11, 2021, at her home in Texas.

Mrs. Pointer was preceded in death by her parents, the late Luther Humphreys and Donna Fliehman Humphreys.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Pointer; her beloved pets, Taffy and Macie; and a host of family and friends.

Lutherna was a 1968 graduate of Ironton High School and retired as vice president of Town North Bank of Dallas, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.