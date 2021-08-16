Martha Coomes

Martha “Marty” Coomes, 55, of Willow Wood, died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Earl Coomes.

A funeral service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Gabe Patterson officiating. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

