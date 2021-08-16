August 16, 2021

Published 11:13 am Monday, August 16, 2021

Martha Coomes

Martha “Marty” Coomes, 55, of Willow Wood, died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Earl Coomes.

A funeral service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Gabe Patterson officiating. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
