Mary DePriest

May 26, 1956–Aug. 14, 2021

Mary AnnDePriest, 65, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Harbor Health in Ironton.

She was the widow of Donald DePriest Sr. and daughter of John and Phyllis Shafer.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, John W. Shafer; brother John Randall Shafer; and nephew, John Derek Shafer.

Mary Ann was a 1974 graduate of Ironton High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing.

Mary Ann worked for Doctor Pacifico Dorado and Doctor Ludi Dorado for fifteen years and was a RN in the ICU at Kings Daughters Medical Center for seventeen years, as well as a member of the American Cancer Society.

She enjoyed traveling and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her mother, Phyllis Shafer; daughter Ann Marie Truckoweski; stepsons, Donald, Jr. and Mike DePriest. She was the grandmother of Laci Marie DePriest; step-grandchildren Hannah Reynolds, Bryce DePriest and Quinn DePriest; great-grandson Ezra Reynolds; nephew, Dr. Eric (Ann) Shafer; and great-nieces, Sydney, Kyle and Emmy Shafer.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Ryan McKee officiating. There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the DePriest family with arrangements.

