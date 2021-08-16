Mary Finley

Mary Lou Finley, 88, of Franklin Furnace, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Private family services will be held at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow the funeral service at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, Kentucky.

