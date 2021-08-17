August 17, 2021

  • 72°

FOOD: Heirloom Tomato Mozzarella Salad, Maple-Glazed Black Pepper Chops

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Heirloom Tomato Mozzarella Salad

• 2 1/2 pounds heirloom tomatoes,
mixed varieties
• 1/4 cup good quality extra-virgin olive oil
• kosher salt, to taste
• freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 1/4 cup micro basil (or 1 dozen basil leaves,
sliced and torn), divided
• 2 large balls fresh mozzarella, cut into wedges
• flaked sea salt

Slice tomatoes into 3/4- to 1-inch thick wedges. In large bowl, add tomatoes, olive oil, kosher salt, pepper and half the basil. Toss and allow to marinate 2 minutes. Arrange tomatoes and mozzarella on serving plate, alternating each. Pour marinating liquid over tomatoes and mozzarella. Garnish with remaining basil and sprinkle with sea salt and pepper.

Serve with Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay. Chardonnay’s flavors of orchard fruit complement the sweetness of late summer tomatoes.

Maple-Glazed Black Pepper Chops

• 3 tablespoons butter
• 3 tablespoons minced shallots
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
• 2 teaspoons minced garlic
• 2 teaspoons cracked black pepper
• 6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 1/4 cup dark agave nectar
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 2 teaspoons sea salt, plus extra for seasoning
• 4 Smithfield bone-in New York pork chops, 1-inch thick

In small saucepan, combine butter, shallots, thyme, garlic and pepper. Cook over low heat until garlic has browned. Stir in vinegar, agave nectar, maple syrup and salt; heat until slightly thickened. Remove pan from heat.

Heat charcoal grill to medium; lightly oil grates. Lightly sprinkle surface of chops with sea salt; grill 6 minutes per side.

Brush glaze on both sides of chops and grill until internal temperature reaches 150 F and glaze is caramelized.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a mask mandate for his state’s schools. Do you feel Gov. Mike DeWine should do the same in Ohio?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business