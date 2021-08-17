Sylvia Hunt

Sylvia Deann Hunt, 83, of South Point, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, prior to the service.

