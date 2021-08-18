Clean-up days start Aug. 31

Residents can dispose of furniture, mattresses

The City of Ironton will be having clean-up days for its residents at the end of the month.

From Tuesday, Aug. 31–Friday, Sept. 4, city residents will be able to drop things off at the Old Storms Creek Marina, which is on Second Street, right after the first Storms Creek Floodwall.

The limit will be one truckload per resident and the resident must present a current city utility bill.

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II said that this is a service residents are already paying for.

He said the council and he wanted to eliminate some of the trash around town.

“So, we are offering this service more times per year. It is funded by the utility bill and the city services department,” he said. “We wanted to make sure residents are getting the services that they have paid for.”

The last clean-up days were right before the Fourth of July holiday at the end of June and beginning of July.

“This is a service that we wanted to roll out and follow up with having dumpsters services available,” Cramblit said.

Items that will not be accepted include tires, computers, car batteries, building materials, Freon or lead-based paints.

However, furniture and mattresses are definitely being accepted.

“That’s exactly what this service is for,” Cramblitt said. “Those are the things that are flooding our alleyways and rather than having them making the city look bad, we offer the clean-up days to make sure the alleys and people’s properties are clean, especially for people who can’t afford to take them to a dump. And hopefully, this will help see a decline of those things in our alleys.”

And if the free disposal service isn’t enough, the city does have an enforcement officer to make sure that property owners, or their tenants, don’t leave those items out.

For more information go to Ironton’s city website at https://irontonohio.org/event/community-wide-cleanup-days.