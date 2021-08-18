Lady Flyers open season with win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The rain was falling but the St. Joseph Lady Flyers were shining bright.

After shaking off the rust in their season opener, the Lady Flyers beat the South Point Lady Pointers 3-1 in a non-league soccer game Tuesday.

St. Joseph scored the first goal of the game when Aubrey Sutton scored off a Laiken Unger corner kick nine minutes into the game.

The lead went to 2-0 when Bella Whaley scored just before halftime.

South Point cut the deficit in half when Elaysia Wilburn scored on a breakaway goal at the 23:31 mark.

But the Lady Flyers added an insurance goal when Chloe Sheridan headed the ball into the goal off a cross from Whaley.

The Lady Flyers possessed the ball the majority of the game and missed several shots but head coach Dan Blair said he was “pleased with their performance.”

St. Joseph had 13 hots with nine on goal to one shot on goal for South Point.

The Lady Flyers had five corner kicks.

St. Joseph plays at Fairland on Friday at 5:30 followed by the boys’ game at approximately 7:30.