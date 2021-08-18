August 18, 2021

  • 86°

Raymond Nance

By Obituaries

Published 11:47 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Raymond Nance

Raymond C. Nance, 86, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Nance family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Last week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a mask mandate for his state’s schools. Do you feel Gov. Mike DeWine should do the same in Ohio?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business