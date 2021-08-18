Raymond Nance

Raymond C. Nance, 86, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Nance family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.