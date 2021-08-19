Opal Helmondollar

Opal Helmondollar, 93, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, West Virginia.

There will be no visitation and no flowers please at Opal’s request.

Family graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.