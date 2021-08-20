Ethel Jackson

March 25, 1929–Aug. 18, 2021

Ethel M. Jackson, 92, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Jackson was born March 25, 1929, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late William Issac and Lucy (Kibby) Abrams.

She was also preceded in death in May 1978 by her husband, James L. Jackson, whom she married Oct. 31, 1969.

Mrs. Jackson attended Ironton City School and was a homemaker.

Ethel’s family established the Greater Faith Church on the corner of Sixth and Spruce Street, Ironton, where she was a faithful lifetime member. In addition to her church and church family, she loved and enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Dick, Eugene and Mike Brown; daughter, Diane Sunseri; granddaughter, Christi Brown Richardson; step-son, Jimmy Jackson; step-granddaughter, Teresa Jackson; and four sisters, Mildred Pulley, Helen Hannahs, Betty Lassiter and Carol Wilson.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Wilson, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Julie Brown, of Ironton; son, Chris Brown, of Ironton; three daughters-in-law, Sue Brown and Patti McMaster, both of Ironton, and Alice Brown of Venice, Florida; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and another great-great grandchild due in December 2021;

two siblings, Nancy Jackson, of Ironton and William Issac Abrams, of Ironton; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Greater Faith Church, 1317 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeremy Sherrill officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ethel to the Greater Faith Church, 1317 S. Sixth St., Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Jackson family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit: www.tracybrammerfh.com.