Mary Hollback

Aug. 6, 1941–Aug. 15, 2021

The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Mary B. Hollback, age 80, of Lecanto, Florida, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.

The family will receive friends from noon–2 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.

Mary was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Hamlin, West Virginia, a daughter of Wilbur and Alta (Stickler) Thacker, and died Aug. 15, 2021, in Lecanto, Florida.

Before moving to Florida from Ironton 35 years ago, Mary owned and operated the Dew Drop Drive Inn.

Mary was so proud of her first job at Frische’s Big Boy as a waitress at the age of 16, and God, could Mom cook.

She enjoyed playing bingo and gambling.

She also enjoyed all the grandkids and great grandkids calling her “Mom.”

Most of all Mary loved and cared for everyone and family was everything to her.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Edward Hollback Sr.; her parents, Wilbur and Alta Thacker; brothers, Dennis and Wilbur Thacker; and sister Kathy Massie.

She is survived by her children; Kimberly Jones and her husband, Larry, of Ruskin, Florida; Kay Stanley Blair and her husband, Harold, of Homosassa, Florida; Mary Ann Luscomb and her husband, Robert, of Lecanto, Florida; Stanley (Ed) Hollback Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Homosassa, Florida; and Travis Hollback and his wife, Heather, of Homosassa, Florida; two brothers, Gary Thacker, of Ocala, Florida, and Henry Thacker, of Homosassa, Florida; two sisters, Elsie Tussey and Connie Hardin, of Kentucky; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.