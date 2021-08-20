Paul Markins

Jan. 9, 1943– Aug. 17, 2021

Paul Eugene Markins, 78, of Napoleon, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2021.

He was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Scioto County, to the late Willard and Irene (Roof) Markins.

One of nine children, Paul was formerly of Ironton, and moved to Napoleon in 1973.

In 1991, he retired from the State of Ohio.

He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon.

He is survived by his wife, Janie (Geswein) Markins, whom he married on Feb. 9, 1963, and they had one child, Shawn (Kelly) Markins, of Napoleon. He is also survived by a sister, Thelma Shope, of Pedro; a brother-in-law, Dick (Donna) Geswein; five grandchildren, Kyle (Leanne) Markins, Chris (Rachel) Young, Andrew (Emily) Young, Kari (Joe) Blandy and Kreg Markins; and was fondly known as PaPaw to 11 great grandchildren who were the light of his life.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Wilma; and brothers, Harold Johnny, Arthur, Glen, Gary, and Rick.

Paul was a stranger to no one and shared his home with those in need including Carlos Lowe, Dave Tyson, and also home to a couple exchange students.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.

A Memorial Mass will be held pm Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions in honor of Paul may be made to St. Vincent Cardiovascular Department.

