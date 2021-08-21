ARTS AND CULTURE: A street party with teeth

12th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival is under way in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is proud to announce the 12th Annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival.

This free two-day Blues Music & Arts Festival kicked off Friday, with a special Diamond Teeth Mary Tribute Edition of Party on the Patio and continues today, for a second day of festivities including a great line-up of talented musicians from noon-5 p.m. at the Heritage Station Patio and Gazebo.

The fun continues with an open air Artisan Market, organized by The Red Caboose, featuring great local artists and talented craftsmen.

Be sure to stop by the great Shops at Heritage Station and enjoy an afternoon of great music starting at noon on the Gazebo featuring several impressive musical acts including the Huntington Harmonica Club’s 20th Anniversary Lineup, The 1937 Flood, Big Rock and The Candy Ass Mountain Boys and the Huntington Blues Society All-Star Jam Band.

Food trucks and a cash bar will be available so come hungry!

This event was made possible by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and sponsored in part by Taps at Heritage, the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Red Caboose, the Huntington Blues Society, Delta by Marriot, The Grayson Gallery, The Gumbo Stop Café and Mayo Tree Service.

For more information, call the Park District at 304-696-5954.