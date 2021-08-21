FOOD: Curry chicken salad

No need to heat up the kitchen for this tasty chicken salad.

Raisins, curry powder and cooked chicken make this salad a light, refreshing summer meal.

Curry powder is a blend of several spices.

A true curry powder is freshly made each time it is used. Although not authentic, prepared curry powder, found in the spice section of the supermarket, works well in this recipe.

Countdown:

— Mix sauce together.

— Add chicken.

— Line plates with salad leaves.

— Add chicken salad.

— Toast bread.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 jar reduced-fat mayonnaise, 1 jar curry powder, 1 jar apricot jam, 10 ounces cooked chicken breast, 1 bunch celery, 1 small box raisins, 1 container cantaloupe cubes, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat salad greens, 1 bunch parsley (optional garnish) and 1 loaf multigrain bread.

Staples: salt and black peppercorns.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

• 1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons warm water

• 3 teaspoons curry powder

• 1 tablespoon apricot jam

• 10 ounces boneless, skinless cooked chicken breast cut into 1-inch pieces, (about 2 cups)

• 1/2 cup sliced celery

• 2 tablespoons raisins

• 2 cups cantaloupe cubes (about 1/2 to 1-inch each)

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• Several salad leaves

• 2 tablespoons chopped parsley (optional garnish)

• 4 slices multigrain bread

Add mayonnaise and water to a large bowl. Mix until smooth. Add the curry powder and apricot jam. Mix together, again until smooth.

Add the chicken, celery, raisins and cantaloupe. Mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Line two dinner plates with the salad leaves and spoon the chicken salad on top.

Sprinkle parsley over salad, if using.

Serve with toasted multigrain bread.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 662 calories (37% from fat), 27 g fat (4.3 g saturated, 6.4 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 48.4 g protein, 56.6 g carbohydrates, 8.3 g fiber, 761 mg sodium.

