Berne Union spoils youthful Hornets’ opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The season started on Friday but the Coal Grove Hornets didn’t get their offense started until late in the game.

The Hornets’ offense struggled early and fell behind by three scores and couldn’t recover in a 41-22 loss to the Berne Union Rockets on Friday.

Brae Friesner ran 14 times for 209 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Rockets to the win.

Coal Grove drove inside the Rockets’ 20-yard line only to turn the ball over on downs.

Friesner then broke free on a run to the Hornets’ 36 and Nate Nemeth scored on the next play. Friesner’s conversion kick made it 20-0.

Coal Grove used a 13-yard run by Chase Hall and two 15-yard penalties on the Rockets to get to the 9-yard line. Hall got the call and ran into the end zone and it was 20-6.

But just as soon as the Hornets got back in the game, Charles Amnah erased all of Coal Grove’s hard work with a 75-yard kickoff return and it was 27-6.

In the fourth quarter, Berne Union’s Ian Staten returned an interception to the Coal Grove 41 and four plays later Friesner ran 18 yards for a touchdown. Friesner added the conversion for a 34-6 lead.

Coal Grove refused to quit and drove back down the field. Steven Simpson ran 13 yards to the Rockets’ 12 and Hall ran the next two plays including a 1-yard run for the touchdown.

Simpson ran for the conversion and the Hornets trailed 34-14.

The Rockets recovered the onside kickoff at the 48 and Friesner ran to the 16-yard line and then he scored on the next play and then he added the conversion kick for a 41-14 lead.

Coal Grove scored with two minutes to play on a 5-yard run by Simpson. Whyatt Mannon threw to Jarren Hicks for the conversion.

Coal Grove plays at Lucasville Valley next Friday.

Berne Union 10 0 17 14 = 41

Coal Grove 0 0 6 16 = 22

First Quarter

BU – Brae Friesner 39 field goal

BU – Garrett Carpenter 7 run (Brae Friesner kick)

Third Quarter

BU – Brae Friesner 31 field goal

BU – Nate Nemeth 36 run (Brae Friesner kick)

CG – Chase Hall 9 run (kick failed)

BU – Charles Amnah 75 kickoff return (Brae Friesner kick)

Fourth Quarter

BU – Brae Friesner 18 run (Brae Friesner kick)

BU – Brae Friesner 16 run (Brae Friesner kick)

CG – Steven Simpson 5 run (Jarren Hicks pass from Whyatt Mannon)