Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Scores
Bethel-Tate 20, Cin. College Prep. 6
Cin. NW 44, New Richmond 37
Delphos Jefferson 28, Delphos St. John’s 14
Gates Mills Gilmour 28, Cle. Rhodes 6
Gates Mills Hawken 56, Garfield Hts. Trinity 28
Glouster Trimble 7, Nelsonville-York 6
Hunting Valley University 37, Gahanna Cols. Academy 23
Landmark Christian 40, Grand Valley Christian Homeschool, Mich. 22
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 29, W. Unity Hilltop 12
Norwalk St. Paul 10, Huron 0
Parma Hts. Holy Name 20, Parma Padua 0
Proctorville Fairland 28, Portsmouth W. 27
Sandusky St. Mary 42, New London 0
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17
