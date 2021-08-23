Bertie Blair

Bertie Lou Blair, 91, formerly of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton.

Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.