August 23, 2021

Coss Ford III

By Obituaries

Published 10:54 am Monday, August 23, 2021

Coss “Dickie” Ford III, 72, of Ironton, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
