Gary McClellan

Gary Lee McClellan, 84, of Franklin Furnace, died on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Stapleton) McClellan.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Jared Hineman officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday evening from 5–7 p.m. at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the McClellan family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net