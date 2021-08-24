Flyers get first win with shutout of Dragons, 4-0

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — By using a “Zach Attack” the St. Joseph Flyers got their first win.

Zachary Johnson had two scored and an assist to help the Flyers blank the Fairland Dragons 4-0 on Friday in a non-league game.

Brady Medinger turned in a big game for the Flyers as well with a goal and an assist while Aiden Deborde had a goal and Landon Rowe contributed an assist.

The Flyers had 17 shots with 14 on goal, two corner kicks, one offside and eight fouls.

Freshman goalkeeper Eli Ford had three saves to record his first career shutout. Paul Delaney and Matthew Heighton each had a non-goalie save for the Flyers.

The Dragons got nine shots with five on goal, two corner kicks, three offsides and seven penalties.

Jamison Lauder had nine saves as the Fairland keeper and Gage Polcyn had a non-goalie save.

The Flyers host Peebles at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and visits Portsmouth West on Monday.