Patricia Butler

Patricia Jean Butler, 74, of Proctorville, formerly of Newton Falls, died on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Galilee Apostolic Church, 3939 Potomac Ave., Youngstown.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

