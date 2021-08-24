August 24, 2021

  • 93°

Wilda Belcher

By Obituaries

Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Wilda Belcher

Wilda Belcher, 93, of South Point, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Harbor Health Care in Ironton.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family requests that you do something kind in Wilda’s memory, whether it is donating to a local food bank, charity, a church, etc.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The fall election campaign is kicking off, with this year’s races comprised of city and village council seats, as well as township trustees. How satisfied are you with your local government body?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business