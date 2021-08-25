August 25, 2021

High School Football Preview Magazine

By Staff Reports

Published 12:35 am Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The annual Ironton Tribune Pigskin Preview is in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper.
The preview has stories and photographs of 10 area high schools along with some other information regarding the upcoming season.
There is also a dedication to the late Kent Sanborn who spent 40 years taking photographs of area athletes in all sports. Kent died in March after a battle with cancer.
Copies of the paper are at the usual outlets and additional copies of the preview are available at the Ironton Tribune office, 2903 South 5th Street, in Ironton.

