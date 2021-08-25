Reynolds scores 50th goal as Redwomen romp

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PIKETON — Bri Reynolds wasted little time getting her 50th career goal.

But then she seemed to try and score her next 50 the rest of the game.

The Rock Hill Redwomen junior not only got her milestone goal at the 12-minute mark of the first half, but she went on to score four more goals to complete her “glut” in a 10-3 rout of the Piketon Lady Redstreaks on Tuesday.

Reynolds also had two assists to go with her five goals.

But there were plenty of Rock Hill players who had goals or assists.

Olivia MacCrae scored for Piketon at the 8-minute mark for a 1-0 lead. After Reynolds tied the game, Brynna Kellogg scored five minutes later with an assist from Reynolds.

The two hooked up again with 21 minutes on the clock as they reversed roles. Reynolds scored off an assist from Kellogg.

Reynolds scored at the 28-minute mark with Emmi Stevens dishing out the assist.

Isabelle Melvin then scored with an assist from Reynolds three minutes later for a 5-1 lead.

Saleh scored on a penalty kick just two minutes later and Taylor Clark capped the Rock Hill scoring with an assist from Destiny Poe just before halftime and it was 7-1.

MacCrae scored on a penalty kick and Madison Bean scored with an assist from MacCrae as Piketon made it 7-3 at 57 minutes of the second half, but Rock Hill (1-0) took over from that point.

Reynolds scored with an assist from Clark one minute later, Ellen Heaberlin got a goal on a penalty kick and Rock Hill finished just as it started with Reynolds scoring her final goal with an assist from Saleh at the 75-minute mark.

The score was indicative of Rock Hill’s dominance. The Redwomen had 23 shots on goal while Piketon had only three and nothing was close enough to merit a save.

Piketon goalkeeper Natalie Cooper had 9 saves before leaving with an injury.

Rock Hill had 9 corner kicks. Piketon did not have a corner kick.

Rock Hill will host Chesapeake on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Rock Hill 7 3 = 10

Piketon 1 2 = 3

First Half

Pi – Olivia MacCrae (assist Madison Dean 8:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Josie Saleh) 12:00

RH – Brynna Kellogg (assist Bri Reynolds) 17:00

– Bri Reynolds (assist Brynna Kellogg) 21:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emmi Stevens) 28:00

RH – Isabelle Melvin (assist Bri Reynolds) 31:00

RH – Josie Saleh (penalty kick) 33:00

RH – Taylor Clark (assist Destiny Poe) 37:00

Second Half

Pi – Olivia MacCrae (penalty kick) 47:00

Pi – Madison Bean (assist Olivia MacCrae) 57:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Taylor Clark) 58:00

RH – Ellen Heaberlin (penalty kick) 67:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Josie Saleh) 75:00

Corner kicks – Rock Hill 9, Piketon 0

Saves – Rock Hill: Cigi Pancake 0, Abigail Payne 0; PHS: Natalie Cooper 9.

Shots on goals – Rock Hill: 23; Piketon: 3.