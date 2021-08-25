August 26, 2021

Symmes Valley Board of Education to have special meeting on COVID-19 protocols

By Staff Reports

Published 12:09 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will hold a special board meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday in the high school lecture hall, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood, discuss safety and security protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  This meeting will be open to the public.

