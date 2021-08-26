Bonnie Rowe

Bonnie Gayle Rowe, 78, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brian Schneider officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 2–3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.