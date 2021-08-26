August 26, 2021

  • 90°

Bonnie Rowe

By Obituaries

Published 11:51 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Bonnie Rowe

Bonnie Gayle Rowe, 78, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brian Schneider officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 2–3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The fall election campaign is kicking off, with this year’s races comprised of city and village council seats, as well as township trustees. How satisfied are you with your local government body?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business