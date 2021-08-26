Kenneth Napier
Kenneth Roger Blondie Napier, 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Private services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
