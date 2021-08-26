August 26, 2021

  • 90°

Kenneth Napier

Published 11:51 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Kenneth Napier

Kenneth Roger Blondie Napier, 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Private services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

