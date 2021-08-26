August 26, 2021

Linda Kinser

By Obituaries

Published 11:50 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Linda Kinser

Linda Sue Baldwin Kinser, 66, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Kinser Sr.

Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Monday at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 6–7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

