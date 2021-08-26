STEM+M begins mask requirement

School cites rising number of COVID-19 cases in county

SOUTH POINT — With COVID-19 cases rising in the county, students at Tri-State STEM+M began wearing masks to classes on Tuesday.

Director Josh Joseph said the decision was made when they saw the figures for the pandemic.

“We sent a information on protocols home yesterday,” he said of the change, which took effect a week after classes began.

A sign on the school’s door on Tuesday informed visitors that must wear a mask within the building, regardless of vaccination status.

STEM+M joins Ironton City Schools and Chesapeake in requiring masks due to the pandemic. Ironton announced the policy the night before classes began last week.

All other districts and schools in Lawrence County are making masks optional. All schools in the county are doing in-person learning with no remote or virtual option.

Gov. Mike DeWine has urged students to wear masks in the state, but has not issued a mandate for Ohio.

Earlier this month, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a mask mandate for all schools in his state, just before classes resumed.

Cases of the virus continue to rise in Lawrence County. Last week, officials with the Lawrence County Health Department said a two-day total of new cases during the week had surpassed that of the entire month of June.