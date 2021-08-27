Bruce Steele

Bruce Steele, 73, of South Point, died on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Estep Steele.

Funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Paul Michael Booth officiating.

Burial will follow at Junior Furnace Cemetery.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.