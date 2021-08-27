Steven Deal

Steven R. Deal, 65, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Delbert Dixon officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.