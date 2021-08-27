August 27, 2021

  • 91°

Wayne Kidd

By Obituaries

Published 12:53 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Wayne Kidd

Wayne David Kidd, 73, of Pedro, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Jessie Sizemore and Ronnie Blagg officiating.

Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To make online condolences to the Kidd family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The fall election campaign is kicking off, with this year’s races comprised of city and village council seats, as well as township trustees. How satisfied are you with your local government body?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business