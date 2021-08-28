First Friday returns next week

Event features basketball, Appalachian folk trio

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland in Motion’s next First Friday event includes plants, a basketball tournament, classic cars and some Appalachian folk music.

“We want everyone to come to First Friday and see all that downtown Ashland has to offer. From the Kids Zone to the Car Show, Ashland in Motion continually strives to bring you the best in live entertainment,” said AIM executive Director Holly Stone.

The event will be in downtown Ashland, Kentucky from 6–9 p.m. on Friday.

Ashland in Motion (AIM) kicks off September’s First Friday with a large plant sale hosted by the Southern Hills Garden Club. The sale will be set up near First Presbyterian Church, close to Broadway Square.

At 6 p.m., Cypress, the rising Appalachian folk trio who met at Marshall University, will perform at Broadway Square. People will get a chance to hear such songs such as “Ashes” and “Vanity” from their debut album, “firstfruits.”

Cypress’ music is described as an eclectic and filled with a deeply rooted, personal, and introspective body of work. Information about Cypress can be found at https://www.cypress-band.com/.

Event goers are asked to bring their own chair, as there is limited seating around the stage.

AIM’s Basketball Hotshot Competition, sponsored by G&J Pepsi and WeCare Medical Respiratory & Mobility, is open to all ages, male and female.

Participants looking to get in the game or improve their score from a past event can show up to compete at 6 p.m.

Scores will be based on a one-minute period with each competitor shooting from specified spots on the court. Points will be awarded per basket and the winner of each division will receive a prize and advance to the October Championship where they will compete against winners from each First Friday.

There is no cost to participate, and participants can come to each event and their best score will be used. The competition ends at 8 p.m.

Continuing with tradition, the block party will feature a car show, art alley, extended downtown shopping hours and children’s STEAM activities sponsored by Marathon Petroleum and Ashland Pediatric Dentistry.

Matney’s Pizza, Dutch Fryers, Kona Ice and fresh kettle corn will be on hand to name a few. COVID-19 vaccinations will be available onsite. No appointment is necessary.

AIM’s new green and white striped beverage tent will be set up in the middle of Winchester near food vendors and Broadway Square.

Classic Car Show participants must enter and exit the venue via 15th Street and Carter Avenue. Parking is from 3:30–6 p.m.

Due to limited event size, after 6 p.m. cars will be escorted to and from participant spots to fill max capacity. Event ends at 9 p.m.

The District in downtown Ashland is from Greenup to Carter Avenue and from 14th–18th streets.

AIM’s focus for this season is the health and safety of community members while they enjoy being outside with family and friends in downtown Ashland.

Hand washing stations are available and are sponsored by King’s Daughters Health Systems.

They encourage visitors to wash their hands, wear masks and practice social distancing.