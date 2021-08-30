August 30, 2021

James Kimble

Published 10:51 am Monday, August 30, 2021

James Kimble

James (Jimmy) R. Kimble, 69, of Ironton, died on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the KDMC Emergency Room.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Chapel FWB Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery, Haverhill.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Phillips Funeral Home to assist family with arrangements.

