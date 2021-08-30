Miller, White sparks Lady Dragons to win
Jim Walker
PROCTORVILLE — MMOW was a WOW.
Maddie Miller and Olivia White scored two goals each as the Fairland Lady Dragons beat the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves 5-2 on Saturday.
Miller got the first goal of the game on a penalty kick at the 38:35 mark of the first half.
Spring Valley — which was guilty of three yellow cards — scored a goal at 30:29 on a penalty kick and the game was tied.
But White scored off an assist from Kamrya Barnitz at 28:11 and she scored again with an assist from Lexi Steele with 24:11 left in the half and it was 3-1.
The Lady Dragons extended the lead to 4-1 on a goal by Miller with 19:26 on the scoreboard clock.
Spring Valley scored against on a second penalty kick at 10:20 but Angela Li scored on a penalty kick for Fairland with just 1:27 to play.
Lady Dragons’ goalkeeper Jessica King had 7 saves as Spring Valley had 9 shots on goal.
Spring Valley 1 1 = 2
Fairland 3 2 = 5
First Half
Fa – Maddie Miller (penalty kick) 38:35
SV – Penalty kick 30:29
Fa – Olivia White (assist Kamrya Barnitz) 28:11
Fa – Olivia White (assist Lexi Steele) 24:11
Second Half
Fa – Maddie Miller 19:26
SV – Penalty kick 10:20
Fa – Angela Li (penalty kick) 1:27
Shots on goal – Fairland 20, Spring Valley 9
Saves – Fairland: Jessica King 7
Yellow cards – Spring Valley 3
