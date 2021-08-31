Dorothy Maynard

Dorothy Ann Sturgill Maynard, 73, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Harbor HealthCare of Ironton.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.