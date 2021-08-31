Roney Hunt
Roney Dean Hunt, 64, of South Point, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Concord Nursing Facility in Wheelersburg.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with his brother, Kevin Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia.
Friends may visit from 1–2 p.m. before the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
