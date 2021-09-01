Ohio River revival draws near

Music festival set for Sept. 11 in Ironton

In a week and a half, the music will return to the Ironton riverfront.

The second Ohio River Revival will take place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 11.

Created by Bob Delong and envisioned as an annual event, it was launched in 2019, but last year’s festivities were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really excited,” Delong said of the event, which is a free admission show of 11 bands. “The lineup is a really eclectic mix, with bluegrass, rock n roll and funk thrown in.”

He said, in addition to the music, there will be local food vendors set up, including Taco and Friends, Hillbilly Hibachi, Fat Boy Q and Roxy’s Quality Cooking.

He said there will also be artisans and vendors on hand, as well as a beer tent with domestic and craft beer.

As for the pandemic, Delong said masks are not required, but encouraged in crowd situations, especially in the vendor lines.

“And, if you’re not vaccinated, be respectful to others,” he said of distancing at the outdoor event. “We want people to be able to come out and enjoy themselves and be safe and careful.”

Delong said the lineup, which is finalized, is comprised of artists from Ashville, North Carolina and Lexington, Kentucky, with the rest being from the Tri-State area.

“It’s a chance to see what they have to offer and see all these bands in one settling,” he said. “A festival is like a sample platter of music.”

Ohio River Revival schedule:

• 11 a.m. – Ole Justin Chambers

• 11:20 a.m. – Kadie Meadows

• Noon – Pvt. Miller and the Starshooters

• 12:30 p.m. – Nathan Marshall and the Devil’s Cut

• 1:15 p.m. – Shawn Benfield

• 2 p.m. – Jeremiah Hatfield

• 3 p.m. – Beggars Clan

• 4 p.m. – Coal Cave Hollow Boys

• 5 p.m. – Building Rockets

• 6 p.m. – String Therapy

• 7 p.m. – Restless Leg String Band

• 8:30 p.m. – Songs From the Road Band

• 9:45 p.m. – Jayce Turley

• 10 p.m. – Larry Keel Experience