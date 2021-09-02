September 2, 2021

James Scherer

Published 4:20 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

James Scherer

James (Jim) Richard Scherer, 85, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores (Slater) Scherer

Friends and family may call from 2–3 p.m. Sunday, with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. at Grace Christian Fellowship, 530 Roby Road, Huntington, West Virginia.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Huntington.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

