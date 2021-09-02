Lady Pointers get ‘good’ win over Gallipolis, 2-0

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — If you have good passing and good defense, good things happen.

It was all good for the South Point Lady Pointers on Wednesday as they blanked the Gallipolis Blue Angels 2-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“I could not have asked for more from my team tonight. Every single player in the game contributed to this win,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

“Our passing looked great and our defense was phenomenal. Jaycie Walters, Luca Pennington and Ella Cassidy played great on the back line. They are always so calm, cool and collected.”

Walters and freshman Alli Stidham each scored goals with Kendall Johnroe assisting the second score. Goalkeeper Whitney Mckenzi had 14 saves.

Walters got the first goal off a free kick with 20 minutes left in the first half.

Stidham scored off a cross from Johnroe with 30 minutes on the clock for a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Pointers’ defense made that score standout as they won the win.

“The second half we sat back and played a little more defensive and focused on passing. More than half our team is new this year so we were able to get a lead and keep it.”

South Point visits Zane Trace on Saturday.

Gallipolis 0 0 = 0

South Point 2 0 = 2

Second Half

SP – Jaycie Walters (free kick) 20:00

– Alli Stidham (assist Kendall Johnroe) 30:00

Saves – SP goalkeeper: Whitney Mckenzi 14