Marcus Crabtree

Marcus Dale Crabtree, 76, of South Point, died on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived his wife, Connie Crabtree.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3–5 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Condolences to the family can be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.