Redwomen overcome adversity for OVC win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — For the Rock Hill Redwomen, the Fairland Lady Dragons were big enough of an obstacle to overcome.

However, there were additional factors involved in Wednesday’s Ohio Valley Conference game but the Redwomen were able to overcome all the adversity as they posted a 4-1 win.

“It was a good, hard-earned win. They earned it. I’m proud of them,” said Redwomen coach Summer Collins.

“We had two come off with cramps, we had three out with COVID quarantined, Bri Reynolds hurt her ankle and was out for 25 minutes and they fought through it all.”

Rock Hill (4-0, 2-0) scored the first goal when Ellen Heaberlin found the net unassisted at the 25-minute mark of the first half.

Hazley Matthews got the next goal with an assist from Josie Saleh with 37:00 on the scoreboard clock and it was 2-0.

Reynolds returned and scored with an assist from Matthews at the 52:00 mark of the second half and then she made it 4-0 with an unassisted goal 13 minutes later.

Fairland avoided the shutout with a goal at the 75:00 mark as Lexi Steele scored with an assist from Maddie Miller.

Rock Hill will host Gallipolis on Thursday, Sept. 9, in a league game.

Fairland 0 1 = 1

Rock Hill 2 2 = 4

First Half

RH –Ellen Heaberlin (unassisted) 25:00

RH – Hazley Matthews (assist Josie Saleh) 37:00

Second Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Mathews) 52:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 65:00

Fa – Lexi Steele (assisted Maddie Miller) 75:00

Shots – Rock Hill 11, Fairland 6

Corner kicks – Rock Hill 11, Fairland 6

Saves – Rock Hill: Aleigha Matney 5