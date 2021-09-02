Roy Preston Ray Jr.
Roy B. Preston Ray Jr., 60, of Bidwell, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.
A visitation will be held 2–4 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Fairland Board of Education to have special meeting on COVID-19 protocols
The Fairland Local School District Board of Education will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Friday, at Ohio... read more