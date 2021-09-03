September 3, 2021

Phillip Frye

By Obituaries

Published 11:49 am Friday, September 3, 2021

Phillip Frye

Phillip Michael Frye, 35, of Huntington, West Virginia, on Aug. 31, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Tracey Frye.

Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

