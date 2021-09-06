September 6, 2021

  • 82°

Arrey Carpenter

By Obituaries

Published 10:21 am Monday, September 6, 2021

Arrey Carpenter

Arrey Ronald Ray Carpenter, 89, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Carpenter.

A graveside service will be held 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, by Pastor Jason Morris. Burial will follow.

Visitation will be held 3–4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you or anyone close to you been personally impacted by the opioid epidemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business