Arrey Carpenter
Arrey Ronald Ray Carpenter, 89, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Carpenter.
A graveside service will be held 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, by Pastor Jason Morris. Burial will follow.
Visitation will be held 3–4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
