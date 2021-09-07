September 7, 2021

  • 82°

Don Pike Sr.

By Obituaries

Published 11:31 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Don Pike Sr.

Don Eugene Pike Sr., 67, of South Point, died on Friday, Set. 3, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Scarberry Pike.

Visitation will be 2–4 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer the Pike family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you or anyone close to you been personally impacted by the opioid epidemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business