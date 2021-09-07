Don Pike Sr.

Don Eugene Pike Sr., 67, of South Point, died on Friday, Set. 3, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Scarberry Pike.

Visitation will be 2–4 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

