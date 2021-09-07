Raymond Markel
Raymond Keith Markel, 72, of Pedro, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Lou (Sizemore) Markel.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Puckett Cemetery in Pedro, with Rev. Jesse Sizemore officiating.
Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
