September 7, 2021

Raymond Markel

By Obituaries

Published 10:36 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Raymond Markel

Raymond Keith Markel, 72, of Pedro, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Dottie Lou (Sizemore) Markel.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Puckett Cemetery in Pedro, with Rev. Jesse Sizemore officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

